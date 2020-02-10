A warmer Tuesday for central Indiana and a rain/sleet/snow mix later this week

Posted 4:38 pm, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:45PM, February 10, 2020

Our work week began cloudy and cool with rain. Dense fog is likely overnight. Expect visibility near zero for the Tuesday morning rush hour. Sunshine will make a brief return Tuesday and we’ll see highs in the 40s.

We’re carefully watching a new weather system that will move in Wednesday. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. It the evening we’ll have a rain/sleet/snow mix that will change to snow by Midnight. Light snow will continue through Thursday morning and some accumulation is likely. Much colder air will move behind this next system and we’ll end the week with the coldest temperatures in four weeks for Valentine’s Day.

February has been a wet month so far.

Monday was cool and wet.

Expect dense fog Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will develop Wednesday afternoon.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will continue Wednesday evening.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will chance to snow Wednesday night.

Snow will accumulate by Thursday morning.

Flurries will continue Thursday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.