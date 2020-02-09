× Thieves swipe carpenter’s trailer full of tools in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Florida carpenter is pleading for your help after his work trailer was stolen in Indianapolis.

Eric Skelly came to Indy from the Sunshine State for a job.

His family’s company Finished Right Carpentry was hired to help build Chuy’s restaurant on Southport Crossing Drive.

“This is the second time we’ve been to Indianapolis for work. I really enjoy Indianapolis, but I mean, I’m just hoping for information,” Skelly said.

He never would’ve thought someone would steal his work trailer, especially since all of his wok tools are in it.

“We’re talking $15,000 to $20,000 worth of tools just gone. There is nothing left,” Skelly said.

Skelly believes the company trailer was stolen early Saturday morning because he saw fresh tire tracks in the snow.

He’s having to spend money to buy new tools to finish the job with.

“Thank God we are near the end of this project, but we have another one,” Skelly said.

He can’t believe 15 years worth of collecting tools were gone in just a matter of minutes.

“It’s laziness. It’s definitely not hard working. It’s not somebody that wants to take care of their family and be honest,” Skelly said.

It’s a disheartening feeling for a man who needs the tools to provide for his family.

“I mean, I got my wife at home. I got a 10-month-old baby girl. I got a 5-year-old boy,” Skelly said.

He hopes someone recognizes the 16-foot long trailer and calls police.

“I feel defeated, but I will figure something out,” Skelly said.

Skelly is talking with his insurance company to see if they will cover the stolen items.

The single axle trailer is white with some damage to side of it. It has a Florida license plate that reads JFYH90.

Call police if spot the trailer.