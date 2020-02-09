Man faces attempted murder charge after Bargersville police say he fired shots at officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County man faces an attempted murder charge after Bargersville police say he fired shots at one of their officers.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday night around 8 p.m. at the Clary Crossing Apartments near the area of Ind. 135 and Stones Crossing Road, just north of Bargersville.

Bargersville Police Public Information Officer, Jeremy Roll, said the incident occurred as an officer was responding to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. The officer encountered 27-year old Andrew McQuinn outside one of the apartment buildings.

“As he pulled in, he describes as muzzle flash coming from the gentleman’s general direction,” Roll said. “He also started hearing multiple shots.”

The officer, who is also a firearms instructor, quickly backed his patrol car away from McQuinn and radioed dispatchers about shots being fired. He then pulled his car around the side of the building, out of McQuinn’s line of sight.

“He exited his vehicle, drew his pistol and and started going toward the subject using cover and concealment,” Roll said.

Officers from Greenwood Police and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist other Bargersville officers called to the scene.

Within seconds, Roll says McQuinn threw the 9 millimeter handgun away. He tried getting away on foot, but was apprehended at the scene. The responding officer did not return fire, Roll said.

Investigators later recovered the handgun and six spent shell casings on the ground. Nobody was hit by gunfire.

“This officer did a fantastic job,” Roll said. “A fantastic job of using his judgement and using his skill”

Andrew McQuinn was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. McQuinn’s criminal history includes prior charges of robbery, resisting law enforcement, battery, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident marks the fifth time this year somebody has allegedly fired shots toward central Indiana police. The four prior occurrences happened in Indianapolis.

Other residents in the Clary Crossing Apartments expressed shock that something like this would happen in the normally quiet complex.

“That’s scary, I mean I have babies at home,” said Tate Pender. “My whole family lives here.”

“The park is right 50 feet from where he shot,” exclaimed Jason Sharp. “If this had been the summer time, a kid could have very early been hit.”

“Domestic disturbances are some of the most dangerous things you’re ever going to go on,” Roll stated. “Because there’s emotions running between two people, the ability to reason, especially with alcohol present becomes a lot less. And it’s harder to deal with those particular situations.”

The apartments are also surrounded by another nearby subdivision, an assisted living facility, a health pavilion and several nearby businesses. Roll pointed out it’s extremely fortunate nobody was hurt by stray bullets.

“Unbelievable that somebody would actually take it upon themselves to bring a firearm outside and just start randomly shooting towards a police officer as he’s coming in to perform his duties,” Roll said. “It would have been a real tragedy that somebody did use their life over something so simple as this.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva and Bargersville Police spent Monday reviewing the details of the case. Their findings could result in additional charges being filed.