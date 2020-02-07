Police: Suspect in custody after man found dead at Muncie Walmart

Posted 4:44 am, February 7, 2020, by

File image

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one dead at in a Walmart parking lot.

The Muncie police chief confirmed that officers responded to the Walmart at 1501 E. 29th Street around 11:18 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, not breathing and bleeding from his mouth.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Muncie police received information about a possible suspect and a vehicle description and began a search.

The suspect was said by witnesses to be a Yorktown man in his early 30s and driving a Dodge Dakota pickup.

Around 12:45 a.m., police located a Dodge Dakota, and a chase began after the driver refused to pull over.

According to police, the chase was soon over, the suspect was taken into custody and officers found a shell casing on the floor of the truck.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.