Click here for school and business closings and delays

Plea change set for truck driver who caused deadly I-465 crash

Posted 6:07 am, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 06:40AM, February 7, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The semi-truck driver accused of killing a mom and her twin daughters in a deadly crash last year is expected to ​officially change his plea.

Bruce Pollard ​agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill in January, for the chain reaction crash on I-465 last year.

He is looking at serving anywhere from three to nine years behind bars.

The plea deal has been signed by the defense and the prosecution, but ultimately the judge will have the final say.

Related Story
Doctors say truck driver in crash that killed mother, 2 toddlers is competent to stand trial

Officials say Pollard failed to follow warning signs for construction before the crash. Witnesses recalled Pollard speeding and not braking when he hit the car with Alanna Koons and her twin 18-month-old daughters inside.

From the moment Pollard was arrested, his mental health has been concern. Doctors eventually ruled Pollard competent to stand trial for reckless homicide.

Last month, he changed that plea to guilty, but mentally ill. That means Pollard will get psychiatric treatment while serving jail time.

He is set to appear in front of the judge at 3 p.m. Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.