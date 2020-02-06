Understanding the sound of heart beats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know that our hearts beat and now a hip hop artist and a local cardiologist are working together to give us an audio show of our hearts.

Oreo Jones is a well known rap artist and musician in Indy. His videos are all over YouTube.

And most recently he`s found his way to a doctor's office. To help me and you understand what our hearts actually sound like.

"That rhythm is everywhere, it's organic. It's in your blood, veins and DNA and it's good to keep track of your rhythm," says Jones.

It is good to keep track of your heart rhythms. That's where Dr. Tonye Teme comes in, a Cardiologist from Franciscan Health. He's on a mission for his patients to recognize normal heart rhythms and abnormal ones. Oreo Jones is helping him out.

"Call it AFIB, I hate calling it a rhythm, it's more chaos. Ireggular heart beats," says Teme.

AFIB is fairly common. The symptoms include: fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, sweating, chest pain, and abdominal pain. If untreated, it puts a patient at risk for stroke.

"AFIB is common, especially as we get older, our risk of a fib goes higher. It's estimated that up to a quarter of people over 65 can have a fib at some point," says Teme.

You heart can flutter, skip beats, and do even more unusual things. The key is to get it into that normal rhythm. The nice, easy sound that can be achieved by medicine or a cautery technique, called oblation.

"Normal rhythm has a sort of musical quality to it. When we get anxious, when we get agitated it speeds up, but it has a regular cadence to it," says Teme.

Something Oreo knows by heart.