Tracking more snow Thursday

We still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10am. Columbus and Bloomington not impacted as much by this but the rest of us continue to deal with icing and snow. We've had 3 inch snow reports coming out of our northern counties overnight. We won't be completely finished with this even after the advisory expires as we're expecting another push of light snow later Thursday.

We'll see that snow developing after 3pm and we could get up to a dusting of new snow. Considering our current conditions, even this little amount of snow could cause problems. The timing is also a big factor as this will be happening during our evening rush hour.

A few more flurries are possible on Friday but mainly focusing on Saturday with another wintry mix possible. Many dry hours Sunday but rain will be developing later on. Temperatures don't look all too bad the next week. Considering we're in the heart of winter, we'll take some highs in the 40s.