Click here for school and business closings and delays

Tracking more snow Thursday

Posted 5:56 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 06:39AM, February 6, 2020
Data pix.

We still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10am.  Columbus and Bloomington not impacted as much by this but the rest of us continue to deal with icing and snow.  We've had 3 inch snow reports coming out of our northern counties overnight.  We won't be completely finished with this even after the advisory expires as we're expecting another push of light snow later Thursday.

We'll see that snow developing after 3pm and we could get up to a dusting of new snow.  Considering our current conditions, even this little amount of snow could cause problems.  The timing is also a big factor as this will be happening during our evening rush hour.
A few more flurries are possible on Friday but mainly focusing on Saturday with another wintry mix possible.  Many dry hours Sunday but rain will be developing later on.  Temperatures don't look all too bad the next week.  Considering we're in the heart of winter, we'll take some highs in the 40s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.