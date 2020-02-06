× Silver Alert declared for missing Anderson man

ANDERSON, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Anderson man.

Terry L. Jackson, 63, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. in Anderson.

Police describe him as 6′ tall, 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He may be driving a black 2012 GMC Sierra with Indiana license plate BBE544.

Jackson is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or call 911.