Store owner shoots suspect during robbery on Indy’s north side

Posted 10:22 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:51PM, February 6, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are investigating after a person was apparently shot while trying to rob an AutoZone Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7400 block of North Michigan Road around 9:15 Thursday night on a call of a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in a stable condition.

While interviewing witnesses, police discovered that the teenager was apparently trying to rob an AutoZone along with another suspect. The store owner pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect.

Police are looking for the other suspect in the robbery. They do not have details about the other suspect. We will provide additional details as they become available.

