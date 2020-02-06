Click here for school and business closings and delays

Kokomo police say 1 arrested, 2 at large in murder, kidnapping

Posted 10:03 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:11AM, February 6, 2020

Troy Lamar Wilson (left) Uriah M. Levy (middle) and Steven B. Allen (right) (photos courtesy of Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. — One man has been arrested and two others remain at large in a murder and kidnapping investigation that began Monday in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) said arrest warrants were obtained for three suspects in connection with the murder of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, of Kokomo and the kidnapping of a 24-year-old male victim.

At around 6:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find Young-Beard dead from gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

A 24-year-old male victim was found in the bathtub of the home with duct tape on his mouth and binding his wrists and ankles.

Police said the male victim is in stable condition at the time of this release.

Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, of Kokomo, was arrested Wednesday around 5:21 p.m. at the 900 block of North Armstrong Street.

KPD said Wilson was taken into custody without incident.

Wilson faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery, and is being held on a $500,000 bond with no 10% bondsman or credit cards allowed.

Uriah M. Levy, 30, of Kokomo also faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

Steven B. Allen, 28, of Kokomo faces a preliminary felony charge of aiding, inducing, and causing criminal confinement.

Kokomo investigators continue to search for Levy and Allen, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are telling the public not to approach Levy or Allen

Anyone with information about the location of Levy or Allen is asked to call Captain Michael Banush (765) 456-7278, KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017, or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) with an anonymous tip.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.