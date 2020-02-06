× Kokomo police say 1 arrested, 2 at large in murder, kidnapping

KOKOMO, Ind. — One man has been arrested and two others remain at large in a murder and kidnapping investigation that began Monday in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) said arrest warrants were obtained for three suspects in connection with the murder of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, of Kokomo and the kidnapping of a 24-year-old male victim.

At around 6:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find Young-Beard dead from gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

A 24-year-old male victim was found in the bathtub of the home with duct tape on his mouth and binding his wrists and ankles.

Police said the male victim is in stable condition at the time of this release.

Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, of Kokomo, was arrested Wednesday around 5:21 p.m. at the 900 block of North Armstrong Street.

KPD said Wilson was taken into custody without incident.

Wilson faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery, and is being held on a $500,000 bond with no 10% bondsman or credit cards allowed.

Uriah M. Levy, 30, of Kokomo also faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

Steven B. Allen, 28, of Kokomo faces a preliminary felony charge of aiding, inducing, and causing criminal confinement.

Kokomo investigators continue to search for Levy and Allen, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are telling the public not to approach Levy or Allen

Anyone with information about the location of Levy or Allen is asked to call Captain Michael Banush (765) 456-7278, KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017, or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) with an anonymous tip.