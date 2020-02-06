Click here for school and business closings and delays

Hogsett to officially place Pete Buttigieg on Hoosier primary ballot

Posted 10:32 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36AM, February 6, 2020

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (left) and Democratic presidential candidate/ former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (right)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will join Pete for America volunteers on Thursday to put Pete Buttigieg on Indiana’s Democratic primary ballot.

The mayor and the volunteers with the Buttigieg campaign will submit over 8,300 signatures to officially place the former South Bend mayor in the running in the Hoosier state.

According to a press release, the ceremony follows Buttigieg’s historic showing in the Iowa caucuses and will be held at the Indiana State House at 11:45 a.m.

The Pete for America campaign said there are over 500 staff members working across the country and the campaign was the first to open a field office in Indiana.

Buttigieg has received the endorsements from the following Indiana lawmakers:

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-Merrillville), Kareemah Fowler – former South Bend city clerk, South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones, South Bend Councilmember Gavin Ferlic, at-large, South Bend Councilmember John Voorde, at-large, South Bend Council President Tim Scott, 1st District, South Bend Councilmember Sharon McBride, 3rd District, South Bend Councilmember Jo Broden, 4th District, South Bend Councilmember Rachel Tomas Morgan, at-large. South Bend Councilmember Lori Hamann, at-large, South Bend Councilmember Troy Warner, 4th District, and South Bend Councilmember Sheila Niezgodski, 6th District.

