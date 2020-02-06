Greenwood unveils plan for new park on city’s southeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood’s mayor announced plans for a new park during his state of the city address Thursday.

The new park would be built on 40 acres near the I-65/Worthsville Road interchange. The park would cater to local and traveling sports teams. Plans include an outdoor sports complex with several ball diamonds, a multi-use playing field, splash pad, and an inclusive playground.

Greenwood also plans a downtown fieldhouse that would provide year-round recreational and fitness opportunities for residents. The fieldhouse would be equipped for a variety of sports including volleyball, futsal, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball, and pickleball.

The fieldhouse plans include an elevated three-lane track and an indoor turf field with an electric scoreboard and seating for spectators.

The park is in the conceptual phase while construction plans for the fieldhouse are being prepared. A public bid is anticipated for the fieldhouse soon.