Dead & Company announces new summer tour, Indianapolis show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Deadheads unite! Dead & Company have announced a summer tour including a stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The Summer Tour 2020 kicks off in July for a 17-show run, and is coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Wednesday, July 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

From the press release:

Dead & Company – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

To make sure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available here until Sunday, February 9 at 10 p.m. through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

VIP ticket packages for all tour dates and Travel Packages for select cities will also be available, and go on sale Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Click here for all the info.

For complete tour information, visit DeadandCompany.com.

More about Dead & Company