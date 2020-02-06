Community invited to celebrate the lives of two unclaimed service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. -- Two Hoosier heroes will be laid to rest Friday, and the community is invited to help pay tribute to them.

Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care says David Allen Lamaster, an Army veteran and Harold Anthony Baker, a Marine veteran, are set to be buried in the Marion National Cemetery Friday.

Lamaster died on January 2 at 58 years old. Baker died on January 3 at 60 years old. No family came forward to claim either service member, so the funeral home stepped forward to provide them a memorial service and burial.

They encouraged the community, veterans in particular, to come out and pay their respects.