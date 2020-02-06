LIVESTREAM: President Trump speaks on acquittal in Senate trial
Chappell: Coaching staff additions made by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Frank Reich the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts watches the action against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have made additions, and an adjustment, to Frank Reich’s coaching staff.

The team named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Also, Kevin Patullo has moved from receivers coach to pass game specialist and Parks Frazier from Reich’s assistant to offensive quality control.

Baker brings 19 years of NFL experience to the staff, most recently with Washington in 2014. Baker was associate head coach/defensive line coach at Alabama in 2019 and was defensive line coach at Mississippi State from 2016-18.

Groh spent the last two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and was the team’s receivers coach in 2017 under Reich, offensive coordinator at the time.

Boyles was at Middle Tennessee State the last five years.

