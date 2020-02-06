× Bloomington man arrested for allegedly raping woman after nude photo session

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had agreed to come to his home to take nude photographs in exchange for $10,000.

On February 2, a woman reported to police that she had been raped a few days prior by 18-year-old Derrick Brown in the 500 block of North Smith Road, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The woman told police that she had met Brown through a dating app and the two had hung out and smoked marijuana in the past, police state.

According to documents, she told police that in the early morning hours of January 29, Brown reached out and offered her $10,000 to come to his home and take nude photos, and the two made plans to smoke marijuana.

When she arrived at Brown’s home — where he lives with his grandparents — they went to Brown’s bedroom, smoked THC cartridges and became intoxicated, police say. Brown then took nude photos of the woman with her consent.

She told police that Brown then asked her to have sex and she declined, documents state. Brown then escorted her to his bed by lightly touching her arm. She told police that she laid down and went into a “vegetative-like state of mind.” Brown had sexual intercourse with her, and when it was over, she took time to collect herself before driving home, accord to documents.

The woman told police that she was fearful at the time of the incident because Brown is known to have firearms. During a consensual search of his room, police say they did find a gun in plain view.

Bloomington police state that when they interviewed Brown, his account of the incident changed several times. Brown later admitted to lying to police because he was “scared,” documents state.

After the investigation, Brown was arrested and charged with rape, a level 3 felony.