× Winter Weather Advisory Evening Update

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Indiana through 10am Thursday. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow has coated roads with ice and snow. The heaviest accumulation has been along and north of I-70. Overnight we’ll see another half-inch of snow from Hamilton county northward. From Lafayette to Peru an addition inch of snow is likely by morning. Most of central Indiana will see less than tenth of an inch of ice. A large number of schools and businesses have announced closings and delays for Thursday and that number will grow overnight.

We saw rain change to snow as temperatures fell this afternoon.

Our Winter Weather Advisory continues overnight.

We have a few counties under travel advisories overnight.

Light snow is possible well north of I-70 overnight.

Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Temperatures will stay below freezing through 9am.