Click here for school and business closings and delays

Shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 4 dead

Posted 10:56 pm, February 5, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting that claimed the lives of four people Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The department said all four people are believed to be dead as of the time of this report.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.