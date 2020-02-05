Sam Hunt sets 2020 tour with Indianapolis show, new album release date

Posted 11:20 am, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:21AM, February 5, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 13: Sam Hunt perform at the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 5th Annual Million Dollar Show at Ryman Auditorium on January 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Country music star Sam Hunt announced a summer tour along with the release date of his highly-anticipated new album Wednesday.

Hunt’s sophomore album Southside is set to be released April 3 and features his current hit single “Kinfolks” and an introspective ballad called “Sinning With You,”

It’s the first full album since the GRAMMY-nominated, triple-platinum-selling debut album Montevallo.

In celebration of the release, Hunt has put together a massive summer tour with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, ERNEST and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

The Southside Summer Tour 2020 will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center located in Noblesville on Friday, August 21 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for The Southside Summer Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets.

For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com. For more information visit Ticketmaster.com.

