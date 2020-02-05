Pike Township student arrested after police find gun in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police arrested a Pike High School student after finding a gun in a backpack.
According to the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township Police Department, officers were conducting an unrelated investigation into vaping at the school when they found the firearm.
The gun was not loaded, police said. The student was taken into custody.
The district issued the following statement:
“This morning, during the course of an unrelated investigation regarding suspected vaping, a handgun was discovered in the backpack of a student at Pike High School. Our MSD of Pike Township Police Department took immediate action. The gun was confiscated and the student was taken into custody without incident.”