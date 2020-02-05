× New airline to bring 3 additional domestic routes, jobs to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contour Airlines has announced plans to establish an aircraft base at the Indianapolis International Airport, launch three new domestic routes and create up to 55 new jobs.

Established in 2016, Contour Airlines is a regional airline that currently serves 18 cities across the United States.

The new daily air service will connect Indiana to Nashville International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport, bringing the total connectivity available from the Indianapolis airport to 53 nonstop destinations.

Contour says they will serve the Indy market with its fleet of 30-seat ERJ-135/145 aircraft, featuring free seat selection, 36 inches of legroom in every row, complimentary in-flight snack and beverage service and no middle seats.

Contour plans to launch operations at the Indianapolis International Airport on June 10.

The airline also announced plans to immediately begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, customer service agents, mechanics and ground personnel to support the operations. Interested applicants may apply at www.contourairlines.com.

“Contour Airlines landing in Indiana is a huge win for the Hoosier state, and we’re extremely grateful that Contour is providing more career opportunities for Hoosiers,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “As our pro-business reputation continues to spread around the country and around the world, new nonstop flights provide a critical link in connecting Hoosier companies, residents and tourists to destinations around the world.”