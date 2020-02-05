Criminal justice study commission on the agenda for City-County council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee is expected to vote on a study commission focusing on the city's response to violent crime Wednesday night.

The proposal would create a criminal justice study commission to review the status of the city's long-term and short-term response to violent crime. It would then recommend any needed council proposals and gather information from experts to recommend policy changes.

If approved, the proposal would be moved forward to a full council vote.

We can expect to hear from police at the meeting. Police wives and neighbors are expected to be in attendance. People who come are given 2 minutes to speak to the committee if they’d like.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. We will have a full report tonight at 10.