× Cold weather and wintry mix

Cold start to the morning with temperatures right around freezing and wind chills in the 20s. Winter coats are needed and kids will need gloves and a hat for the bus stop. We’ve got wet pavement and the chance for icy spots but for the most part pavement temperatures are solidly above freezing this morning so no widespread issues are anticipated. 2-3 inches of snow falling in the Southern Plains making things difficult for them this morning. We had a wintry mix overnight but most of that is fizzling out as we start our day. We’ll have many dry hours today but another round of wintry weather pushes in this evening and overnight. Indianapolis and surrounding towns will have an icy mix, making road conditions poor. Northern parts of Boone and Hamilton counties and then north will be picking up a solid dusting to three inches of snow. South of Greenwood will mainly be rain. Few flurries possible on Friday but many dry hours expected. More light snow expected on Saturday with a cool and partly sunny Sunday. No deep freeze in the near future!