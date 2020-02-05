× A Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana through Thursday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Indiana through 10am Thursday. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will coat roads with ice and snow by sunrise. The heaviest accumulation will be along and north of I-70. The heaviest snow will accumulate well north of I-70 and up to an inch of sleet may fall in part of the state. Along interstate 70 up to .20″ of freezing rain will create a sheet of ice. A number of schools and businesses have announced closings and delays for Thursday and that number will grow overnight.

Snow showers will continue through Thursday. We’ll also have a chance for light snow on Friday and Saturday. Expect a dry, cold Sunday.

