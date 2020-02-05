4 Your Health: The sound of heartbeats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Oreo Jones is a well-known rap artist and musician in Indy. His videos are all over YouTube. Most recently, he`s found his way to a doctor`s office to help us understand what our hearts actually sound like.

“That rhythm is everywhere, it`s organic. It`s in your blood, veins and DNA and it`s good to keep track of your rhythm,” Oreo Jones observed.

It is good to keep track of your heart rhythms. That`s where Dr. Tonye Teme comes in, a cardiologist from Franciscan Health. He`s on a mission for his patients to recognize normal heart rhythms. and abnormal ones. Oreo Jones is helping him out.

“Call it AFib, I hate calling it a rhythm, it`s more chaos... irregular heartbeats,” Teme explains.

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is common. The symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, sweating, chest pain, and abdominal pain. If untreated, it puts a patient at risk for stroke.

“AFib is common, especially as we get older, our risk of a fib goes higher,” Teme revealed. “It`s estimated that up to a quarter of people over 65 can have a fib at some point.”

Your heart can flutter, skip beats and do even more unusual things. The key is to get it into that normal rhythm. The nice, easy sound that can be achieved by medicine or a cautery technique, called ablation.

“A normal rhythm has a sort of musical quality to it,” remarked. When we get anxious, when we get agitated it speeds up, but it has a regular cadence to it.”

Something Oreo knows by heart.