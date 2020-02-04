× Wet weather pattern as we return to cold

Tracking rain moving into Indiana this morning. Temperatures are warm enough that icing won’t be a problem but temperatures plummet later and that’ll change us to a wintry mix by tonight. Driving could be difficult Wednesday so plan ahead. Here’s a look at Futureview this afternoon at 1. Rain is scattered across the area then and will continue to be on and off through the evening. We’ll see the highest rain totals near Shelbyville and Columbus as numbers climb closer to the half inch mark. Indianapolis will get between a quarter and half inch of rain with less north of the city. This active weather comes as a cold front finally slides south through Indiana. This boundary tried to swell north yesterday, supportive of our record breaking highs, but in now pushing that cold air south. That’ll make our temperatures drop rapidly throughout the day instead of peaking at 3pm as we would in a normal diurnal cycle. Here’s an example of today’s hour by hour. Temperatures start off mild this morning but drop quickly into the 40s through the morning and after lunch return to seasonable 30s. The normal highs this time of year are in the 30s so the last two days in the 60s have been a special treat. We had isolated 60s last month but the last time we had two 60s in a row was back at Christmastime (also unusual). Tomorrow will look just like we’d expect February to look like: Cloudy, wintry mix, breezy, and cold in the 30s. Highs stay in the 30s the rest of the week and we’ll have wet weather most days. We’re looking at ANOTHER wet Saturday…wow.