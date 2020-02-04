The story behind the young Colts fan in the NFL 100 Super Bowl Commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts may not have been in the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean the team wasn't well represented.

9-year-old Tate St. Laurent was chosen to don the horseshoe in the NFL 100 Super Bowl commercial before the coin toss. His father sent in a highlight reel of his son's flag football skills, and he was chosen to run out on field with 32 other kids.

“It's insane. You see your kid running out there, you can see him right there,” said Andy St. Laurent pointing out his son in a video he took at the Super Bowl, “He’s just out there getting everybody hyped, getting loud out there.”

Each child came from a different NFL city. In total, St. Laurent mentioned there were 18,000 applicants.

“His hair is so blonde, once I was able to see that, and the blue jerseys, I was able to get him," described Andy spotting his son.

Colts super fan Mike Bostic, better known by his alter ego "Clony Dungy", showed up to the big game as the Colts legendary former coach. Bostic was one of a few people to win Super Bowl tickets from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

"I'm taking a little of that back with me to Indy. That Miami swag!" laughed Bostic, "I think that's what the Colts need too. That Miami swag!"

Bostic made quite the impression standing front row at the Fox Sports set. The Colts coaching clone found himself snapping selfies with stars Michael Strahan and Jimmie Johnson.