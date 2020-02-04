Suspect still at large after child inside stolen vehicle found safe

Posted 4:24 pm, February 4, 2020, by

Stock image/Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a child inside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the car was stolen from an animal hospital in the 4800 block of West Washington Street. A child was sleeping in the back of the car.

Police recovered the vehicle in the 1500 block of South Belmount Avenue with the child still asleep. The suspect ran away from the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

