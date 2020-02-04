Suspect in Avon theft caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. -- Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a theft case.

The Avon Police Department said a male suspect got into an employee work area at an area dentist office where he stole several debit and credit cards.

The suspect later attempted to use the stolen cards at a number of locations shortly after the theft. The department said its investigators believe this individual is tied to several similar incidents throughout central Indiana.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.