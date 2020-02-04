Southern Indiana ISP trooper accused of setting fire to his home in insurance fraud scheme

Posted 12:44 pm, February 4, 2020, by

Jeremy Galloway

TELL CITY, Ind.– An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges for arson and insurance fraud after a fire at his home in southern Indiana.

The fire occurred on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 around 1:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street in Tell City. Tell City sits along the Ohio River in Perry County.

Firefighters on the scene found the home and an outbuilding were on fire. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and the outbuilding, which contained two motorcycles, was destroyed.

The home belongs to 44-year-old Indiana State Trooper Jeremy Galloway.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was caused by arson and a criminal investigation began. The investigation continued until Jan. 21, 2020, when the case was presented to the prosecutor’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Galloway. He faces two counts of arson, one count of insurance fraud and one count of arson with intent to defraud.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in the Perry County Jail. Indiana State Police say Galloway is on administrative leave without pay.

Google Map for coordinates 37.958605 by -86.769505.

