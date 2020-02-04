× Several days of freezing rain, sleet and snow for central Indiana

Indianapolis began the week with three days of unseasonably warm weather with in the 60s on Sunday and Monday. After a record-setting-start to the week we will see a more active weather pattern through the weekend.

Our weather will take a more seasonal turn as a series of cold front move across the state. The first cold front moved across the state Tuesday and brought a quarter inch of rain and colder temperatures. We will continue to cool down overnight and as we fall below freezing, rain will change to a freezing rain/sleet mix. This will cause icy spots on roads for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

A heavier surge of moisture will move into the state late Wednesday through Thursday and bring less than a .10″ of ice and up to an inch of snow for the Thursday morning rush hour. Snow showers will continue through Friday and we’ll also see a chance for minor snow accumulation on Saturday.

Temperatures tumbled during the day Tuesday.

A freezing rain, sleet mix will develop overnight.

Freezing rain and sleet will coat roads with ice by morning.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

We’ll have a heavier wintry mix Wednesday night.

Up to an inch of snow is likely by Thursday morning.

We will see heavier ice accumulation south of I-70 early Thursday.

Rain and snow showers will continue through Thursday.