Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The growing outbreak of the coronavirus has lead to screenings, quarantines and a public health emergency. There is also an economic impact to disease. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about that impact and its reach. With this illness spreading to several countries including the US, what's the initial economic impact that could be felt here?

For more information on how Strategic Wealth can help you, use the form below:

https://swdgroup.com/