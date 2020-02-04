Mike Groh added to Colts’ coaching staff

Posted 5:16 pm, February 4, 2020, by

Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears talks with wide receivers coach Mike Groh during warmups prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field on August 14, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts offensive brain trust will have a slightly different look next season.

Mike Groh, former offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been added to Frank Reich’s staff as wide receivers coach. Kevin Patullo, who was receivers coach the last two seasons, is expected to assume the role of passing game specialist.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the staff moves. SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Alex Marvez first reported Groh’s addition to Reich’s staff.

Groh is reunited with Reich. They were on the Eagles staff in 2017.

Groh, 48, was an assistant with the New York Jets (2000), Chicago Bears (2013-15) and Los Angeles Rams (2016) before going to Philadelphia in 2017.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.