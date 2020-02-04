× Kokomo Police Department begin homicide, kidnapping investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) announced the investigation of a homicide and kidnapping case Tuesday.

KPD said around 6:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Courtland Ave. on a “shots fired” report.

Police found a victim later identified as Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, of Kokomo in the back yard of a residence when they arrived.

According to police, as officers were clearing the scene, a 24-year-old male victim was found in the bathtub of the home.

The victim was reportedly had duct tape on his mouth and binding his wrists and ankles.

The man told investigators that he had been confined at that residence for 11 days by people known to him and Young-Beard.

He told KPD that he had been confined, beaten and burned with hot water at the home over a period of several days.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to KPD.

Young-Beard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner.

Anyone with additional information or video surveillance in the general area of the crime scene is asked to contact Captain Michael Banush (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Police said, you may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.