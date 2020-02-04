× Indianapolis resident arrested in connection with deadly crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK, Ind. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash in Hancock County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 234 and County Road 600 East. Initial reports indicate the crash involved two vehicles with multiple occupants. One person died in the crash.

The crash involved a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Madison Durham-Weston, 19 of Greenfield, and a 2003 Buick LaSabre driven by Iran Taylor, 21 of Indianapolis.

The intial investigation indicates that Taylor was driving northbound approaching the intersection while Durham-Weston was traveling westbound approaching the thru-intersection. Witnesses report that Taylor was passing stopped vehicles in the northbound lane waiting at the stop sign.

Durham-Weston ended up hitting Taylor’s vehicle in the intersection. The crash resulted in Reno Cook’s death. Cook was a backseat passenger in Taylor’s vehicle.

Three other people in Taylor’s vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A chemical test conducted on Taylor found that he had THC in his system. He was incarcerated for OWI causing death and reckless homicide.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy continues to investigate the crash as of the time of this report.