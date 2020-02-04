Indianapolis police asking public to help locate Village Pantry robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a January 5 robbery.

IMPD said the man entered the Village Pantry located at 1415 West 86th and approached the counter asking for cigarettes.

According to police, the clerk rang up the transaction and the man pulled out a large knife out and demanded money.

The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said he left in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, after-market chrome rims, and a paper license plate.

He is described as 5′ 8″ tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit P3Tips.com