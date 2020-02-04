× Court docs: Muncie man intentionally killed pedestrian with car

MUNCIE, Ind. – Prosecutors in Delaware County formally charged a Muncie man accused of running over a pedestrian with murder.

Court documents claim Aaron G. Harmon, 41, of Muncie, intentionally struck and killed Matthew Paul Smith, 44, also of Muncie.

The incident happened outside of a tavern on the 3800 block of N. Broadway around 3:20 a.m. on October 19, 2019.

According to court documents, witnesses told Muncie police that Harmon was the driver of a Cadillac that ran over Smith, and struck a second man in the tavern parking lot.

A witness who was also struck by Harmon told officers heard someone scream, ‘I’m going to kill you!,’ before being hit.

Prosecutors said Harmon then put the car in reverse and ran over Smith a second time.

Harmon then allegedly fled the scene, while Smith was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the Muncie Star Press, Harmon surrendered himself to police three days after Smith’s death.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a traffic accident and reckless homicide, before being released on a $55,000 bond.

Prosecutors filed formal charges Friday, including murder, aggravated battery and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Harmon is being held without bond in the Delaware County Jail.