Butler’s Thompson is game-time decision Wednesday vs No. 10 Villanova

Posted 10:46 pm, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49PM, February 4, 2020
Data pix.

No. 19 Butler will host No. 10 Villanova Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The duo's first meeting this season was two weeks ago in Villanova, Pennsylvania, where the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 76-61. In the loss, sophomore guard Aaron Thompson injured his left wrist.

Thompson, who is a game-time decision for Wednesday, has missed the last three games. He says he expects to feel 100 percent upon his return.

"Always frustrating to sit on the bench," Thompson said. "But, just doing what I can to get back."

Thompson's absence has put pressure on senior guard Kamar Baldwin, who has led the Bulldogs in scoring in eight of the team's last nine games.

"Just going out there and competing for those guys because we are all family," Baldwin said. "We play for each other."

Thompson ranks eighth on the program's career assists list. He is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

"Both sides of the ball, he is extremely important," Head Coach Lavall Jordan said of Thompson. "Defensively just as much offensively."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.