Butler’s Thompson is game-time decision Wednesday vs No. 10 Villanova

No. 19 Butler will host No. 10 Villanova Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The duo's first meeting this season was two weeks ago in Villanova, Pennsylvania, where the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 76-61. In the loss, sophomore guard Aaron Thompson injured his left wrist.

Thompson, who is a game-time decision for Wednesday, has missed the last three games. He says he expects to feel 100 percent upon his return.

"Always frustrating to sit on the bench," Thompson said. "But, just doing what I can to get back."

Thompson's absence has put pressure on senior guard Kamar Baldwin, who has led the Bulldogs in scoring in eight of the team's last nine games.

"Just going out there and competing for those guys because we are all family," Baldwin said. "We play for each other."

Thompson ranks eighth on the program's career assists list. He is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

"Both sides of the ball, he is extremely important," Head Coach Lavall Jordan said of Thompson. "Defensively just as much offensively."