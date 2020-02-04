LIVESTREAM: Trump delivers State of the Union address

3 firefighters injured while responding to house fire on Indy’s south side

Posted 9:54 pm, February 4, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three firefighters were injured while responding to a fire on Indy’s south side Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 3000 block of South Keystone Avenue just before 6:15 Tuesday evening. When crews arrived, they found a home with heavy smoke and fire showing.

The department, along with crews with the Beech Grove Fire Department, conducted an aggressive interior attack. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

A resident sustained slight injuries. They were checked at the scene and released. Three firefighters sustained slight injuries in the fire. Two of the firefighters had burns on their ears. The other firefighter fell through the attic floor to the first floor.

All four residents were displaced due to the fire. Three of the residents were home at the time of the fire. They say they smelled smoke and found a fire in a rear bedroom. They believe the fire was caused by combustibles being too close to a space heater.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.