Truck driver honored for stopping wrong-way driver, saving dozens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A truck driver is credited with saving dozens of lives on Interstate 65 last summer, and now, he's being recognized for his actions.

William Honey was honored Sunday morning at the Teamsters Local Union 135 meeting.

He says it was instinct to use his truck to stop a driver going the wrong way in a construction zone. There were about two dozen paving crews in the area, and his quick thinking helped protect them.

"It was instantaneous. There was no time to think, it was in a matter of just seconds," said Honey.

Because of honey, no one was hurt.

"As truck drivers, you`re always taught to protect everybody else, the truck is no big deal. The truck can be replaced. People can`t," Honey said.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was intoxicated.