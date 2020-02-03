LIVESTREAM: Live coverage of the Iowa caucuses

Truck driver honored for stopping wrong-way driver, saving dozens

Posted 4:40 pm, February 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A truck driver is credited with saving dozens of lives on Interstate 65 last summer, and now, he's being recognized for his actions.

William Honey was honored Sunday morning at the Teamsters Local Union 135 meeting.

He says it was instinct to use his truck to stop a driver going the wrong way in a construction zone. There were about two dozen paving crews in the area, and his quick thinking helped protect them.

"It was instantaneous. There was no time to think, it was in a matter of just seconds," said Honey.

Because of honey, no one was hurt.

"As truck drivers, you`re always taught to protect everybody else, the truck is no big deal. The truck can be replaced. People can`t," Honey said.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was intoxicated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.