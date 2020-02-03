Super Bowl commercials: Bill Murray, Rick and Morty, Tom Brady and more

Posted 7:15 am, February 3, 2020, by

Super Bowl commercials are one of the big draws, especially for fans who don’t follow football that closely. Here’s a look at some of the top ads from this year’s big game.

The NFL got things started with a cool kickoff commercial featuring several stars of the past, including one Peyton Manning!

Data pix.

What's in Tom Brady's future? Apparently, watching lots of Hulu. He still says he'll be back on the field.

Data pix.

Cheetos is determined to bring back "Hammer Pants" with this ad featuring MC Hammer.

Data pix.

Marvel Studios gave fans a sneak peek at its upcoming Black Widow movie.

Data pix.

Maverick's back in a sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

Data pix.

The folks at Snickers believe there are a few things wrong with the world...

Data pix.

Rick and Morty got trapped in a Pringles commercial.

Data pix.

Mr. Peanut is (kind of) dead--mourned by Mr. Clean, Kool-Aid Man and Wesley Snipes. You've gotta think "Baby Yoda" inspired "Baby Nut," right?

Data pix.

A commercial featuring a dog named Scout tugged at our heartstrings...

Data pix.

...and so did Google's!

Oikos was concerned about bubble butts.

Data pix.

How do you 'mmus? Sabra Hummus' commercial featured several celebrities, including Ric Flair.

Data pix.

Bill Murray's beleaguered weatherman returned in a twist on Groundhog Day in this Jeep commercial.

Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.