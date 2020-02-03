Shooting on east side leaves victim in critical condition

LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial

Posted 10:49 am, February 3, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- One person was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to Rowney Terrace Apartments in the 1300 block of Riley Place, near Emerson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m.

A victim was found and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. This story is developing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

