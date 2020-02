× Semi fire causes right lane of I-65 northbound to close in Boone County

UPDATE (4:08 p.m.): Just the right lane of northbound I-65 is now closed.

Original story:

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A semi fire has caused all northbound lanes to be shut down on I-65 near the 143 mile marker in Boone County.

It is currently unclear how long the closure will last or what caused the semi to catch fire. No injuries were reported.