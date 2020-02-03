× Police asking for public’s help finding missing Greencastle man

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Greencastle Police Department (GPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said Darren Huff is considered homeless and is known to sleep in abandoned buildings and storage units.

The public is being asked to check their property including storage buildings, ponds and wooded areas.

According to GPD, Huff left a residence on foot on Saturday, December 21, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Huff had a wallet, but left behind a cell phone.

Police said he was last seen walking towards South Bloomington Street wearing a quarter zip Colts windbreaker, denim jeans and brown work boots.

Huff’s family reported to police that he had suffered a heart attack a few months prior and had not been taking prescribed medication.

Huff was seen walking alone on video surveillance on the east side of Greencastle on December 21 around 1:30 p.m. towards the Speedway Gas Station and Castlebury area before going off video surveillance.

GPD said there has been no activity on his bank account since his disappearance.

Putnam County Cert Team, Indiana State Conservation Officers and Indiana Department of Homeland Security specialized K-9 units have conducted searches of abandoned buildings, storage units, water and properties throughout Putnam County.

GPD have received tips, but are still working to determine facts regarding some of the received information.

Anyone with firsthand information of Huff’s disappearance should contact the GPD Tip Line at (765) 848-1644, the GPD Facebook page messenger, or email Officer Darrel Bunten at dbunten@cityofgreencastle.com.