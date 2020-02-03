× LeAnn Rimes is coming to Brown County Music Center in April

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Country music star and Grammy Award-winner LeAnn Rimes is coming to Brown County!

The Brown County Music Center announced Rimes is set to perform Friday, April 10 as part of its inaugural season lineup.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the venue box office.

Brown County Music Center had this to say about Rimes’ incredible career:

The youngest recipient of a GRAMMY Award, Rimes was also the first country recording artist to win in the Best New Artist category. Since then, she has sold more than 44 million albums, won two GRAMMY Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. She has placed 42 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has scored multiple hit singles, including “Blue,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Swingin’.” LeAnn also has gone from the stage to the screen since the late 1990s, most recently in the Hallmark Christmas movie, “It’s Christmas Eve.” She’ll perform her greatest hits including “Blue” and “How Do I Live” plus songs from her latest critically-acclaimed album Remnants.

More about the new Brown County Music Center that opened in August 2019:

Located in Nashville, Indiana, the Brown County Music Center is a visual and auditory masterpiece with cutting edge design that will bring in nationally known performers and host local events. The new 2000-seat live performance venue offers an incredibly intimate experience for each show. The farthest seat from the stage is only 106 feet away. Nestled on the banks of Salt Creek and located less than one-mile from the largest state park in Indiana and the Village of Nashville, this indoor entertainment venue will host world-class rock, blues, country, pop, jazz, oldies, throwback artists, and more.

