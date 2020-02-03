Greenfield mother hosts resource benefit in honor of son who died of overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- The first week in February is a challenging one for a Greenfield mother who lost her son to a drug overdose on February 5 of 2017.

However, Dana Brown has found a way to turn that tragedy into a way of letting others who face addiction know they’re not alone.

When the devastating news hit the Brown family, the place she calls her second home was there every step of the way.

“It affected all of us differently,” said Brown. “We’re all like one big family that work here.”

Brown works as a waitress at the Lincoln Square Pancake House. When her 28-year-old son, Cord Tucker, overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl, she wanted to find a way to channel her grief. Her co-workers were ready to help.

“We’re sad to lose kids like Cord every so often. We have to do something about it,” said Costas Stylianou, the owner of the Lincoln Square Pancake House.

For the past three years, the pancake house has been transformed into a resource fundraiser. Brown created the Heroin S.O.S. Benefit to show the Hancock County community that there’s help out there.

“I remember how lost I felt. We didn’t have all of these resources five years ago,” said Brown. “Every year, we pick a new place for the money to go, and it always goes back into our county and into the resources we have here.”

The mayor, chief of police and multiple different organizations show up to support the cause. So far, they’ve raised $19,000.

Brown believes addiction knows no boundaries, but it’s an issue she’s ready to face head on.

“I still have four other kids, and I have nine grand kids, and at any one time, they’re not separated from that. It could be any one of us,” Brown added. “I feel like if I quit looking for resources and quit trying, what if it would happen to me again?”

It's a mission to help others who are struggling in memory of her son, Cord.

“Even in the middle of his addiction, he was still trying to help other people beat theirs,” said Brown.

The fourth annual fundraiser will be held this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Square Pancake House, located on Main Street in Greenfield.

There will food, raffles and entertainment.

The donations that are collected will be split between the two organizations -- The Landing Place and Zoey’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Hancock County.