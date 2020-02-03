LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial

Grant County man on active warrants sought by police

Posted 11:04 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:05AM, February 3, 2020

Joshua Holland (photo provided by Grant County Sheriff's Department)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on active warrants.

Joshua Holland, 38, is wanted on warrants for invasion of privacy, probation violation and parole violation.

Police said Holland is approximately 6′ 01″ tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).

The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit a web tip by going to P3Tips.com.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.

