× Friends of west side shooting victim don’t believe killing was random

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Friends of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend don’t believe his killing was a random act.

Steven Jamell spent Saturday night at a friend’s house attending a party for their kids, said Paul Martin.

“He intended on attending a Super Bowl party yesterday, so he went to our friend’s house to help him prep the food and cook and get ready for that– when he left and went home… is when he encountered the people trying to break into his house,” said Martin.

Martin said ten minutes after Jamell called his girlfriend Kathleen Roberts, she said there was trouble in the 3700 block of Rockville Road.

“Kathleen had frantically tried to text and phone call Steve and also our friend’s house that he had left who he was doing the food prep with, not able to reach Steve, that was very much out of the ordinary, and as she got home, she called me back and said that there was a body found out behind the house and they wouldn’t let her go into the house.”

Neighbors said they told police they heard the gunshots and saw three people flee the scene.

“I believe it was not a random act,” said Martin. “I believe he was targeted by someone that he knows. Every year he leaves for Florida for the Daytona 500 with some family members and I believe that someone thought that he was already out of town and was trying to ransack his house for things to sell for their drug habits.”

Martin and neighbors who spoke with CBS4 portrayed Jamell as a man who had forthright manner who would also help out in a pinch and took in stray animals.

“He had a very big heart and if he likes you, he would do anything in the world for you,” said Martin. “A little rough around the edges if you knew him. People laugh about that, one of the characteristics that people remember about him besides that and he wore his opinion on his sleeve. He’d be honest and didn’t lie or beat around the bush whether it be about you personally or something you had done to your car. He was a very upfront person and if he cared about you he’d give you the shirt off his back, do anything in the world for you.”

Martin was one of four people shot to death in Indianapolis in less than two days as the city’s homicide total has increased over a year ago.

On February 3, 2019, Indianapolis’ homicide total stood at 13. Today, the 2020 tally is 20 as CBS4 has discovered one homicide that was committed on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) did not acknowledge.

There has been an arrest in that murder of a woman.