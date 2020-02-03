LIVESTREAM: Live coverage of the Iowa caucuses

Fatal shooting in Kokomo prompts police investigation

Posted 7:34 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 07:43PM, February 3, 2020

File image

KOKOMO, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a shooting in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue Monday evening in relation to the shooting.

Further details are limited at this time as officials work to collect more information.

KPD’s public information officer confirmed they are “working a fatal shooting, and that’s all I can say at this time”

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.