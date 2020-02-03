× Fatal shooting in Kokomo prompts police investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a shooting in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue Monday evening in relation to the shooting.

Further details are limited at this time as officials work to collect more information.

KPD’s public information officer confirmed they are “working a fatal shooting, and that’s all I can say at this time”

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.