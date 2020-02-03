Columbus task force arrests 3 in narcotics investigation

Doreen A. Streeval (left), Randall L. McMillan (middle), Roger K. Burton (right) (booking photos provided by JNET)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of three people in Columbus on several drug charges Friday night.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) began a joint investigation with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) after an anonymous tip was called in to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

Officials said the tip was in reference to possible drug activity in Columbus near Cherry Street and Illinois Avenue.

On January 31, ISP detectives, JNET, Columbus police officers, and ISP troopers executed multiple search warrants on the 100 block of Cherry Street.

JJNET said around nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized from the homes as a result of the warrants.

Doreen A. Streeval, 56, faces preliminary charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine.

Randall L. McMillan, 58, faces preliminary charges including possessing methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.

Roger K. Burton, 55, faces preliminary charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine, as well as trafficking with an inmate.

All three people are from Columbus.

Police said additional charges are possible, as the investigation is ongoing.

